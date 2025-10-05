Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Vantage Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VNTG)

Andresian “Andre” D’Rozario is Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vantage Corporation. Mr. D’Rozario became CEO of Vantage in 2012 and Chairman of the Board in 2024. In 2012, he co-founded Vantage, originally established in Singapore, where he has overseen strategic direction, operations, research, technology, and the company’s global growth initiatives. From 2004 to 2012, he was a shipbroker with McQuilling Brokerage Partners Asia Pte. Ltd. Mr. D’Rozario graduated from Sophia University in Tokyo in 2002 with a degree in International Business and Economics. Profile

Word count: 3,043

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of Vantage Corp. and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. D’Rozario: Let me just explain a bit of the