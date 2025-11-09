Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Hai Shi is CEO, CSO and Chairman of the Board of Snail Inc. Mr. Shi has been a member of the board of directors since January 11, 2022. He has been a member of Snail Games USA’s board of directors since its incorporation and served as Snail Games USA’s Chief Executive Officer from its inception to November 2021. Prior to forming Snail Games USA Inc., Mr. Shi founded and has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Suzhou Snail Digital Technology Co., Ltd. since April 2001. Mr. Shi has been an active participant of the gaming industry for more than twenty years. Mr. Shi holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Nanjing Normal University. Profile

Word count: 3,377

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of Snail and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Shi: I first had this idea of establishing Snail