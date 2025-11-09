The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> November 9, 2025

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Shi, Hai
Hai Shi is CEO, CSO and Chairman of the Board of Snail Inc. Mr. Shi has been a member of the board of directors since January 11, 2022. He has been a member of Snail Games USA’s board of directors since its incorporation and served as Snail Games USA’s Chief Executive Officer from its inception to November 2021. Prior to forming Snail Games USA Inc., Mr. Shi founded and has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Suzhou Snail Digital Technology Co., Ltd. since April 2001. Mr. Shi has been an active participant of the gaming industry for more than twenty years. Mr. Shi holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Nanjing Normal University. Profile
Word count: 3,377

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of Snail and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Shi: I first had this idea of establishing Snail

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Global Strategy Targets Broad Exposure While Limiting Top-Down Risks
Fixed-Income Strategist Sees Opportunity in a Soft Stagflation Economy
Small Cap Value Manager Likes Homebuilders, Furniture, and Trucking
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Structural Shifts Underpin a Bullish Outlook for U.S. Airlines
Wynn, Churchill Downs, and IMAX to Benefit from Experiential Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 