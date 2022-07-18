Interview with the Chairman and CEO: POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Dr. Suresh Venkatesan is Chairman and CEO of POET Technologies Inc. Previously, he was at GlobalFoundries, where he was Senior Vice President. He is an industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in semiconductor technology development. Earlier, he worked at Freescale Semiconductor in Austin, Texas. He also holds over 25 U.S. patents and has co-authored over 50 technical papers. He received a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Purdue University. Profile

Word count: 2,332

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Dr. Venkatesan: POET Technologies is a hybrid silicon photonics company. We’re a photonics