Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Mac Armstrong is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc., guiding the company through its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2019. Prior to founding Palomar in 2014, he served as the president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, which he joined in 2009, previously holding the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Armstrong led the sale of Arrowhead to Brown & Brown, Inc. in 2012. Mr. Armstrong’s prior experience includes Spectrum Equity Investors, a private equity investment firm where he led the insurance investing practice, and Alex. Brown & Sons/BT Alex. Brown Inc., an investment bank acquired by Deutsche Bank. Mr. Armstrong earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University. Mr. Armstrong is a member of the Board of Advisors of Cloverlay Investment Management LLC, a private equity investment firm. Profile

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TWST: Please introduce yourself and Palomar to our readers.

Mr. Armstrong: I’m Mac Armstrong, chairman and CEO of Palomar Holdings. I