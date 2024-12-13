Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Eric Brock is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. Mr. Brock works closely with the company’s management teams and partners to drive adoption of its private wireless connectivity and autonomous drone technology platforms and services in critical government and industrial markets across the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business units. He is an entrepreneur with over 20 years of global banking and investing experience. Previously, Mr. Brock served as a founding Partner and Portfolio Manager with Clough Capital Partners, a Boston-based investment firm from 2000 to 2017. Prior to Clough, Mr. Brock was an investment banker at Bear, Stearns & Co. and an accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a B.S. from Boston College. Profile

Word count: 3,488

TWST: Can you please share a brief overview of the company and how it has evolved over the years?

Mr. Brock: Ondas Holdings is the listed