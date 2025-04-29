Interview with the Chairman and CEO: MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

Vlad Vitoc, M.D., is Chairman of Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. Dr. Vitoc has a broad array of experience across commercial strategic analysis and planning and medical affairs, with over 25 years of experience in Oncology Pharma/Biotech. Dr. Vitoc held leadership roles at Bayer, Astellas, Cephalon, Novartis and Incyte and has managed and supported over 20 early, launch, and mature stage compounds, which have included targeted therapies and immune therapies across more than 25 tumor types, including colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Dr. Vitoc received an M.D. from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Iuliu Hatieganu,” Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and his MBA from the University of South Carolina. Profile

Word count: 2,070

TWST: Please give us an overview of MAIA Biotechnology.

Dr. Vitoc: MAIA is an oncology company at which we develop new therapies for cancer