Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 31, 2024

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kehoe, Michael P.
Michael P. Kehoe has been Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since March 2024. Prior, Mr. Kehoe was President and Chief Executive Officer from June 2009 to March 2024. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Kehoe was the President and Chief Executive Officer at James River Insurance Company and previously served in various senior positions at Colony Insurance Company from 1994 to 2002, finishing as Vice President of Brokerage Underwriting. Mr. Kehoe received a B.A. degree in economics from Hampden-Sydney College and a J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law. Profile
Word count: 2,902

TWST: Could you tell me about Kinsale?

Mr. Kehoe: Kinsale is a specialty insurance company. Specialty typically refers to the fact that we

