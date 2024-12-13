Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Amaero International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMROF)

Hank Holland is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amaero International Ltd. Previously, Mr. Holland served as Managing Partner of Pegasus Growth Capital, which he founded and oversaw deal origination, transaction structure and investment execution. With 35 years of experience in investment, finance and capital market management across public and private markets, he has successfully sourced, structured and led investments in early-stage growth businesses. In addition to Amaero, Mr. Holland has led successful investments in other portfolio companies, including LogicSource, Inc. Pegasus Growth Capital has led three capital raises for Amaero and owns approximately 35% of the fully paid ordinary shares. Prior to Pegasus, Mr. Holland held senior roles at First Republic Investment Management, Merrill Lynch and Sanford C. Bernstein. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Southern Methodist University and a Master’s in Agriculture from Colorado State University. Profile

Word count: 3,530

TWST: Amaero International produces alloy and titanium powders, which are critical to the defense space and aviation industries. Is that correct? Can you tell us more