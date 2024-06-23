The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 23, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Browne, Sean
Sean Browne is Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Mr. Browne has over three decades of expertise in the medical device and health care industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of CCS Medical, Inc., a provider of home delivery medical supplies. Previously, Mr. Browne served as Chief Operating Officer of The Kini Group, an integrated cloud-based software analytics and advisory firm; President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Neuro Resource Group, a venture start-up medical device company that was sold to a strategic buyer; President, Miltex Surgical Instrument Division for Integra LifeSciences Corporation, a publicly held medical device company that acquired Miltex Holdings, Inc.; Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Esurg.com, an e-commerce company serving physician and ambulatory surgery markets; Senior Vice President, Health Systems Division of McKesson Corporation; and held various positions with increasing responsibility at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Browne holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor of science degree, with a major in Finance and minor in Statistics, from Boston University. Profile
Word count: 2,282

TWST: During 2018, 2019, when you first took the helm, you and your team reportedly fixed Xtant. How were you and your team able to engineer the

