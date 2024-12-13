The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> December 13, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Miller, Carleton M. (Mickey)
Carleton M. “Mickey” Miller was named CEO of Vislink Technologies Inc. in January 2020. He has over 25 years’ experience creating and building growth businesses in the technology and communications industries. As co-founder, CEO, and President of BLiNQ Networks, he created a new product category of wireless connectivity to address the rapid growth in mobile data traffic. After three accretive funding rounds and success with AT&T, Vodafone, and America Movil, BLiNQ was sold to Communications Components Inc. Before BLiNQ, Mr. Miller was President, Wireless Network Solutions Group of Andrew Corporation. During his tenure, Andrew Corporation sales more than doubled to $2.2 billion, culminating in the sale of the company for $2.6 billion. Prior to Andrew Corporation, Mr. Miller was part of the team that built and sold Lucent Power Systems to Tyco for $2.5 billion. After the sale, he led Tyco Power Systems for four years, increasing cash flow by over $100M. Before joining Lucent, he held various sales and engineering roles at General Signal and AT&T. Mr. Miller holds an MBA in finance and marketing from Rockhurst College, completed the Corporate Finance Program at the London Business School, and holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Missouri. Profile
Word count: 3,253

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the company and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Miller: I think the best way

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
UFO ETF Offers Diversification Across Global Space Industry
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Uranium Sector Benefits from Strong Demand, Lower Supply
LEOs Disrupt GEOs in Rapidly Changing Satellite Industry
Lockheed Martin and Boeing on Short List of Defense Buys
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 