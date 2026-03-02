Interview with the CEO: Vaxart Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXRT)

Steven Lo is the CEO of Vaxart Inc. He is a highly experienced biopharma executive with over 25 years of experience in the health care, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries, including over 12 years of C-level experience in publicly traded biotech companies. Prior to Vaxart, Mr. Lo was Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Valitor, a private biotech company, from 2022 to 2024. From 2019 to 2022, he was the President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the board of directors of Zosano Pharma. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Puma Biotechnology. At that company, he built and led business development and the worldwide commercialization of the company’s first product. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Corcept Therapeutics, where he established the commercial organization to launch the company’s first product. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years at Genentech in a variety of leadership roles in commercialization and market access. Mr. Lo obtained a master’s in Health Administration from the University of Southern California and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of California, Davis. Profile

Word count: 3,124

TWST: To start things off, I understand Vaxart is researching oral vaccines for COVID-19, norovirus, and influenza. Could you give us an overview of each program and where they