The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 10, 2025

Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Herald, Christopher E.
Christopher E. Herald is Chief Executive Officer and a director of Solitario Resources Corp. Mr. Herald has been a director of Solitario since August 1992, Chief Executive Officer since June 1999, and President since August 1993. Mr. Herald also served as a director of Crown Resources from April 1989 to August 2006, when Kinross Gold acquired Crown in a transaction valued in excess of US$200 million. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Crown from June of 1999 and President of Crown from November 1990, until the Kinross transaction in August 2006. Prior to joining Crown, Mr. Herald was a Senior Geologist with Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Mr. Herald currently serves as non-executive Chairman of Viva Gold Corp. and a director of Adamera Minerals. Mr. Herald received a M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from the University of Notre Dame. Profile
Word count: 2,628

TWST: Could you please start with a brief introduction to Solitario along with some recent milestones?

Mr. Herald: We’ve been exploring for

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: United States Antimony Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Interview with the President: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mid-Tier Gold, Copper and Uranium Producers in Sweet Spot for Acquisition
Gold Set for a Wide Trading Range Amid Continued Volatility
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 