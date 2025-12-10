Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Christopher E. Herald is Chief Executive Officer and a director of Solitario Resources Corp. Mr. Herald has been a director of Solitario since August 1992, Chief Executive Officer since June 1999, and President since August 1993. Mr. Herald also served as a director of Crown Resources from April 1989 to August 2006, when Kinross Gold acquired Crown in a transaction valued in excess of US$200 million. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Crown from June of 1999 and President of Crown from November 1990, until the Kinross transaction in August 2006. Prior to joining Crown, Mr. Herald was a Senior Geologist with Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Mr. Herald currently serves as non-executive Chairman of Viva Gold Corp. and a director of Adamera Minerals. Mr. Herald received a M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from the University of Notre Dame. Profile

Word count: 2,628

TWST: Could you please start with a brief introduction to Solitario along with some recent milestones?

Mr. Herald: We’ve been exploring for