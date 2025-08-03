The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> August 3, 2025

Interview with the CEO: Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lauber, Taylor
Taylor Lauber is the Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc. and a member of the company’s board of directors. He has been with Shift4 since 2018 and his prior roles include President and Chief Strategy Officer. He has been a corporate officer since the company’s IPO in June 2020, but his roots extend far beyond this as one of the company’s first interns 25 years ago. Before joining Shift4, Mr. Lauber worked at Blackstone in a variety of strategy roles, most recently as the COO and lead portfolio manager for Blackstone Total Alternatives Solutions funds. Before joining Blackstone in 2010, Mr. Lauber worked as a Private Banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Lauber received an Economics and Finance degree from Bentley College. He currently resides in New Jersey with his wife and four children. Profile
Word count: 4,736

TWST: Please tell us about Shift4.

Mr. Lauber: We’re a fast-growing payments business focused across a handful of verticals, but more

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)
Interview with the CEO: Flywire Corp. (NASDAQ:FLYW)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Kratos and Curtiss-Wright Top List of Aerospace & Defense Picks
Leaning Into Controversy — and Opportunity — in the Health Care Sector
Rotating Tech Proceeds Into Utility Stocks and Private Credit
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Fintech Analyst Sees Opportunity in Remitly, PayPal and Global Payments
Consumers Remain Resilient, Spending Selectively But Steadily
Fiserv Positioned as Core Holding in Dynamic Fintech Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 