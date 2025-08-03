Interview with the CEO: Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Taylor Lauber is the Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc. and a member of the company’s board of directors. He has been with Shift4 since 2018 and his prior roles include President and Chief Strategy Officer. He has been a corporate officer since the company’s IPO in June 2020, but his roots extend far beyond this as one of the company’s first interns 25 years ago. Before joining Shift4, Mr. Lauber worked at Blackstone in a variety of strategy roles, most recently as the COO and lead portfolio manager for Blackstone Total Alternatives Solutions funds. Before joining Blackstone in 2010, Mr. Lauber worked as a Private Banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Lauber received an Economics and Finance degree from Bentley College. He currently resides in New Jersey with his wife and four children. Profile

Word count: 4,736

TWST: Please tell us about Shift4.

Mr. Lauber: We’re a fast-growing payments business focused across a handful of verticals, but more