The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 10, 2022

Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sardano, Joseph
Joseph Sardano is CEO of Sensus Health Care, Inc. A recognized leader in the health care industry, Mr. Sardano has spent more than 30 years in management and marketing. He has a successful history of introducing and commercializing new technologies and services in many areas, including electronic brachytherapy, PET and PET/CT, SPECT, MRI, lithotripsy and digital radiography. Before joining Sensus Health care, Mr. Sardano held leadership and management roles at CTI Molecular Imaging, GE Medical Systems, Siemens Medical Systems, Elscint Inc. and Toshiba America Medical Systems, among others. Profile
Word count: 3,344

TWST: Please share a view to Sensus’ key milestones made over the past year since we last spoke?

Mr. Sardano: Over the past year up to date,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the President & CEO and the COO & CFO: SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SPNE)
Interview with the President and CEO: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector
Lower-Volatility, Lower-Duration Assets Key in Rising Rate Environment
Identifying Small- and Micro-Caps at the Point of Accelerating Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Medical Devices, Life Science Tools Display Long-Term Strength
Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now
New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 