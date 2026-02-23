The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> February 23, 2026

Interview with the CEO: Picard Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI)

Schnegelsberg, Patrick
Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg is the CEO of Picard Medical Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary SynCardia Systems LLC.  Mr. Schnegelsberg has over 25 years of executive leadership experience and a proven track record in the medical device industry. He previously served as CEO of Syntach AB, and as COO and CEO with the Occlutech Group and its subsidiaries. He’s also held C-level positions with several European and U.S. medtech and biotech start-ups. He currently serves on the board of Acorai AB and is a former board member of Scandinavian Real Heart. Mr. Schnegelsberg holds a degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School and conducted extensive research in molecular biology at MIT. Profile
Word count: 3,592

TWST: Tell us briefly about Picard Medical and the history of SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.

Mr. Schnegelsberg: Let me start with SynCardia

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: SINTX Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)
Interview with the CEO: Picard Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI)
Interview with the CEO: HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Life Science Tools Leaders Agilent, Danaher Trade Below Fair Value
Use of AI in Spine Surgery Improves Clinical Outcomes
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 