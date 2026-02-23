Interview with the CEO: Picard Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI)

Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg is the CEO of Picard Medical Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary SynCardia Systems LLC. Mr. Schnegelsberg has over 25 years of executive leadership experience and a proven track record in the medical device industry. He previously served as CEO of Syntach AB, and as COO and CEO with the Occlutech Group and its subsidiaries. He’s also held C-level positions with several European and U.S. medtech and biotech start-ups. He currently serves on the board of Acorai AB and is a former board member of Scandinavian Real Heart. Mr. Schnegelsberg holds a degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School and conducted extensive research in molecular biology at MIT. Profile

TWST: Tell us briefly about Picard Medical and the history of SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.

Mr. Schnegelsberg: Let me start with SynCardia