Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 2, 2026

Interview with the CEO: Niagen Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE)

Fried, Robert
Robert Fried serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Niagen Bioscience Inc. Mr. Fried brings over 10 years of experience in the bioscience and longevity sector, having joined the company’s board of directors in 2015 before being appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in 2017, and Chief Executive Officer in April 2018. In 2016, Mr. Fried founded Healthspan Research LLC, which developed the Tru Niagen consumer brand before being acquired by ChromaDex in March 2017. His commitment to advancing longevity science was established through early strategic investments in biotechnology companies focused on cellular health, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine. Prior to his leadership in the bioscience sector, Mr. Fried demonstrated entrepreneurial success in digital media as the founder and CEO of Feeln (acquired by Hallmark Cards) and WHN, an e-commerce technology provider. His earlier career includes executive roles at Savoy Pictures (CEO) and Columbia Pictures (Executive Vice President). Mr. Fried’s achievements in media production have been recognized with both Academy and Emmy Awards. Mr. Fried holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Profile
Word count: 3,428

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of the company — how it started and some milestones.

Mr. Fried: The company was started back in

