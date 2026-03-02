Interview with the CEO: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NURPF)

Jon Pilcher is Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Pilcher joined Neuren in August 2013 as CFO and was appointed CEO in May 2020. He has played a central role in all aspects of Neuren’s R&D, commercial and corporate activities. Before joining Neuren he was a member of the leadership team at Acrux (ASX:ACR) throughout a period that included Acrux’s IPO and listing on the ASX, the development and FDA approval of three novel pharmaceutical products and a transforming licensing deal with Eli Lilly in 2010. He formerly spent seven years in a series of senior financial positions in the R&D and corporate functions of international pharmaceutical groups Medeva and Celltech, which are now part of UCB. Mr. Pilcher is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in biotechnology from the University of Reading in the U.K. Profile

Word count: 3,169

TWST: We’ve spoken before, but let’s reintroduce the company to our readers with a brief overview and some highlights.

Mr. Pilcher: So,