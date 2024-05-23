Interview with the CEO: Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Fabian Battaglia is the Chief Executive Officer of Mobix Labs, Inc. A 35-year veteran of the tech industry, he previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Microsemi from 2007 to 2018 and led a global team managing over $2 billion of annual sales. At Microsemi, he developed sales and engineering support processes deployed directly to Fortune 500 and well recognized international companies serving communications, medical, aerospace and defense, industrial, and data storage markets. Mr. Battaglia also held multiple management roles in field application engineering for leading semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments and Maxim Integrated Products, and worked for five years as a design engineer focused on advanced system development for Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. He holds a BSEE from Lawrence Technological University. Profile

Word count: 1,421

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of Mobix Labs and your key products and technologies.

Mr. Battaglia: Mobix Labs is a fabless