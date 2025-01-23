The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> January 23, 2025

Interview with the CEO: Lifezone Metals Ltd. (NYSE:LZM)

Showalter, Chris
Chris Showalter is the CEO of Lifezone Metals Limited. As CEO, Mr. Showalter contributes an accomplished corporate finance and merchant banking background to the Lifezone team. Uniquely, Mr. Showalter brings a Wall Street career combined with extensive experience on the ground in Africa. Mr. Showalter has a core expertise originating, sourcing, and developing relationships and transactions across Africa, having held the role as Director and Partner at merchant bank Hannam & Partners in Zimbabwe, where he focused on the African mining sector. Mr. Showalter led Lifezone Metals acquisition of the Kabanga Nickel project and is an integral part of the ongoing negotiations and development of relations with the Government of Tanzania. Over six years in Zimbabwe, he developed specific expertise in the platinum sector and advised a number of platinum mining companies on their current operations and future expansion potential, after relocating to the country as co-CEO of Renaissance Capital. Previously, Mr. Showalter spent nine years at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President in the New York office where he held various sales roles in equity and capital markets while also exploring opportunities for Goldman Sachs across southern Africa. Profile
Word count: 3,547

TWST: For those who haven’t seen last year’s interview with The Wall Street Transcript, could you give us a brief introduction to Lifezone Metals, including the

