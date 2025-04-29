The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 29, 2025

Interview with the CEO: Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Jasinski, Larry
Larry Jasinski has served as Chief Executive Officer of Lifeward Ltd. (formerly ReWalk Robotics Ltd.) and as a member of the board since February 2012. From 2005 until 2012, Mr. Jasinski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Soteira, Inc., a company engaged in development and commercialization of products used to treat individuals with vertebral compression fractures, which was acquired by Globus Medical in 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Jasinski was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cortek, Inc., a company that developed next-generation treatments for degenerative disc disease, which was acquired by Alphatec in 2005. From 1985 until 2001, Mr. Jasinski served in multiple sales, research and development, and general management roles at Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Jasinski holds a B.Sc. in marketing from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport. Profile
Word count: 2,779

TWST: We’ve spoken on several occasions, but let’s start with a quick snapshot of the company as a refresher for our readers.

Mr. Jasinski:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy
Dividend Growth Strategy Favors High-Quality Financials
Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Med-Tech Names Are More Insulated from Tariff Fallout
Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks
Onshoring Drug Manufacturing Is Critical, But Not Easy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 