The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 10, 2022

Interview with the CEO & Founder: Implantica AG (STO:IMP-A-SDB)

Forsell, Peter
Dr. Peter Forsell is CEO and Founder of Implantica AG. Dr. Forsell was the Executive Chairman of Obtech Medical AG, the team’s previous successful medical technology business which commercialized the SAGB, an adjustable gastric band to treat obesity that Dr. Forsell developed. The total gastric banding market peaked at 42% market share of all obesity surgery. Dr. Forsell has gained extensive experience during this long journey on how to lead and develop a business from inception to a successful global enterprise. Obtech was later sold for a significant amount to a leading health care company. As CEO of Implantica, he is focused on guiding Implantica to the next level. Dr. Forsell is an internationally renowned surgeon and the brain behind Implantica’s decade of patent and development work focusing on how to move advanced technology into the body. He developed Implantica’s wireless energizing and eHealth platforms. He is the inventor and originator of most of Implantica’s products and the large patent portfolio of >1,000 patent cases. This includes RefluxStop™, a device obtaining a CE mark after a very successful clinical trial that will cause a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of acid reflux. Dr. Forsell is a specialist in surgery at the Karolinska Hospital, and he obtained his medical degree at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. He has also studied basic law, tax and finance. Profile
Word count: 4,127

TWST: Tell us about the company Implantica and why you decided to found it.

Dr. Forsell: The Implantica journey actually began quite a while

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the President & CEO and the COO & CFO: SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SPNE)
Interview with the President and CEO: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector
Lower-Volatility, Lower-Duration Assets Key in Rising Rate Environment
Identifying Small- and Micro-Caps at the Point of Accelerating Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Medical Devices, Life Science Tools Display Long-Term Strength
Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now
New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 