The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 15, 2022

Interview with the CEO: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Bartok, Daniel C.
Daniel C. Bartok is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Forestar Group Inc., a position he has held since December 2017. Prior to joining Forestar, he was the Executive Vice President of Owned Real Estate for Wells Fargo from January 2010 to December 2017. Mr. Bartok has more than 35 years of experience in real estate, including building a successful real estate development company operating across multiple states, with an emphasis on residential land development and homebuilding. Mr. Bartok graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in accounting and began his career at Price Waterhouse. Profile
Word count: 3,187

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company, its history and what you do.

Mr. Bartok: The company was actually formed in 1956 as

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chair, President and CEO: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)
Interview with the President and CEO: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
One- to Five-Year Corporates: The Sweet Spot of Yield and Duration
Three Small-Cap Companies Poised for Positive Inflection
Sustainable Real Estate Fund Identifies ESG Metrics Related to Profitability
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now
New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector
Commercial Real Estate Services Companies Are Monetizing Change
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 