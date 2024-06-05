The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> June 5, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Lansing, William
William Lansing is the Chief Executive Officer of FICO. Before joining FICO, Mr. Lansing served as CEO and president of InfoSpace, and also as CEO and President of ValueVision Media. He was a partner at General Atlantic Partners, a global private equity firm. Prior to his work at General Atlantic, Mr. Lansing was CEO of NBC Internet, an internet media company and as CEO of Fingerhut, a direct marketing company. He has also held leadership positions at General Electric, Prodigy and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Lansing has been on the board of directors of FICO since February 2006. He also is on the global board of advisors for Operation Hope and the board of directors of SafeGraph. He received a B.A. degree from Wesleyan University and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University. Profile
Word count: 3,284

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Lansing: We were founded in the 1950s by a mathematician and an engineer in California, who had

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Interim CEO and CFO: Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGCB)
Interview with the CEO: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Interview with the CEO: Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taiwan’s Tech Sector Offers Good Growth Opportunities, Compelling Valuations
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Automation, ESG and Data Privacy Are Drivers in Tech Space
Analyst Broadly Positive on Engineering and Enterprise Software Sectors
Picking Winners at the Intersection of Technology and Real Estate
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 