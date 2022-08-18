The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> August 18, 2022

Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Steel, Bruce
Bruce Steel, CFA, is a co-founder, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equillium. He is also the founder and Managing Director of BioMed Ventures, the strategic investment arm of BioMed Realty. Since founding BioMed Ventures, Mr. Steel has directed investments in over 30 biotechnology companies including Auspex, AnaptysBio, NeoTract and Receptos. Prior to co-founding Equillium, Mr. Steel was co-founder and CEO of Rincon Pharmaceuticals, a genetic engineering biotechnology company, until its acquisition in 2008; previously he was Chief Business Officer at Anaphore and Head of Corporate Development at Ambit Biosciences. Mr. Steel serves on the board of directors of Breathe Technologies and Aegea Medical, and is a board observer for a number of other private companies. Mr. Steel received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and Master of Business Administration degree from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, and he holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. Profile
Word count: 1,793

TWST: Can you give us an overview and history of the company?

Mr. Steel: We started Equillium in 2017 to build a company focused on treating

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman, Interim CEO and Chief Scientific Officer: RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI)
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
Interview with the CEO: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Negative Consumer Sentiment Is Actually a Bullish Indicator
3 Great Companies Finally Cheap Enough to Buy
Creating a Platform That Lets Financial Advisers Do It Their Way
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Innovative New Cell and Gene Therapies Show Transformative Benefits
Sizing Up Risk Across the Biotech Cap Spectrum
Biotechs Hit Bottom and Bounce Back — Twice
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 