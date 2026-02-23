Interview with the CEO: Epiminder Ltd. (ASX:EPI)

Rohan Hoare was appointed Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2020 and became a director of the company on December 7, 2022. Mr. Hoare heads the company’s leadership team and is responsible for the company’s day-to-day operations and implementing the company’s strategy. Mr. Hoare has extensive experience in medical devices both in large established medtech companies — St. Jude Medical, Inc. and Cyberonics, Inc. (now part of Liva-Nova PLC) — and start-ups (EndoStim, Inc. and Brainmatterz LLC). Mr. Hoare is also an alumni of McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. Mr. Hoare is a director of Brainmatterz, Xnerve and the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas. Mr. Hoare holds a Bachelor’s of Science (Hons) from Monash University and a Master’s of Physics and a Doctor of Philosophy from Harvard University. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Hoare: Sure. Epiminder is really the brainchild