The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 2, 2026

Interview with the CEO: Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Hershkovitz, Oren
Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., has been serving as CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. since 2019. He is a seasoned biotech executive with over 15 years of experience in strategic and operational roles, leading the manufacturing, non-clinical and clinical development of various Phase I, II and III programs, including therapeutics for obesity, hemophilia and growth hormone deficiency. Prior to joining Enlivex, Dr. Hershkovitz was the General Manager of OPKO Biologics, Ltd., leading the late-stage development and collaboration with Pfizer of ngenla, a drug which is currently approved for marketing in 43 countries, including Japan, the EU and the U.S. Dr. Hershkovitz has served for nearly a decade in managerial and executive roles at PROLOR Biotech, Inc. and OPKO Biologics, Ltd. Dr. Hershkovitz received his Ph.D. in immunology, with distinction, from Ben-Gurion University. Profile
Word count: 2,798

TWST: Would you start by telling us a little bit about Enlivex’s history and how it’s evolved?

Dr. Hershkovitz: Enlivex was founded by

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Niagen Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE)
Interview with the CEO: Vaxart Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXRT)
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Argenx Builds Momentum on Strong Execution and Expanding Indications
Omeros Tackles Lethal Transplant Risks with First-in-Class Therapy
Uptick in M&A Among Tailwinds Boosting Biotech Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 