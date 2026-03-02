Interview with the CEO: Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., has been serving as CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. since 2019. He is a seasoned biotech executive with over 15 years of experience in strategic and operational roles, leading the manufacturing, non-clinical and clinical development of various Phase I, II and III programs, including therapeutics for obesity, hemophilia and growth hormone deficiency. Prior to joining Enlivex, Dr. Hershkovitz was the General Manager of OPKO Biologics, Ltd., leading the late-stage development and collaboration with Pfizer of ngenla, a drug which is currently approved for marketing in 43 countries, including Japan, the EU and the U.S. Dr. Hershkovitz has served for nearly a decade in managerial and executive roles at PROLOR Biotech, Inc. and OPKO Biologics, Ltd. Dr. Hershkovitz received his Ph.D. in immunology, with distinction, from Ben-Gurion University. Profile

Word count: 2,798

TWST: Would you start by telling us a little bit about Enlivex’s history and how it’s evolved?

Dr. Hershkovitz: Enlivex was founded by