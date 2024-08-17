The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> August 17, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

DasGupta, Rajshekar
Dr. Rajshekar DasGupta is CEO of Electrovaya Inc. Dr. DasGupta has been with Electrovaya for over 10 years and has been involved with every aspect of the business from cell manufacturing, engineering activities and business development. He is currently responsible for Electrovaya’s overall Technology and Business Development functions. Dr. DasGupta attended Imperial College, London; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and the University of Cambridge, where he received his Doctorate in Materials Science. Profile
Word count: 2,593

TWST: Can you please give a brief overview of the company, including the strategy and business model?

Mr. DasGupta: Electrovaya is a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
AI and Deep Learning Fund Spots Growth Names Early in Their Lifecycle
Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nextracker and GE Vernova Are Top Renewables Picks
AI Data Centers Likely to Accelerate Electricity Demand Nationwide
Pre-Election Jitters Creates Buying Opportunity in Renewables Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 