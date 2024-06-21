The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 21, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Davis, Scott
Scott Davis serves as Ekso Bionics’ Chief Executive Officer and is a member of the company’s board of directors. Previously, he served as Ekso’s President and Chief Operations Officer since January of 2022, and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development since April 2021. Mr. Davis has more than two decades of worldwide leadership success in fast growing high-tech companies. Prior to joining Ekso Bionics, from December 2018 through March 2021, Mr. Davis served as Chief Executive Officer of Globalmatix, Inc., a disruptive IoT-connected telematics solution provider, and from January 2017 through December 2018, he served as SVP Strategy for GetWireless, LLC, a telecommunications equipment provider. From 2015 through 2020, he provided C-level consulting services assisting on scalability, process improvement, business development, M&A support, and go-to-market strategy as President of SGD Executive Services LLC. Profile
Word count: 2,902

TWST: To begin, could you tell us what is Ekso Bionics’ current product lineup and what markets they serve? Additionally, aside from hardware, what

