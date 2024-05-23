Interview with the CEO, Co-Founder & Director: Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Kobi Marenko is Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director of Arbe Robotics Ltd. An entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in leading technology and media startups from seed stage to acquisition, Mr. Marenko was the Founder and President of Taptica, a mobile DSP listed on the London Stock Exchange and acquired by Tremor International, and Founder and CEO of Logia, a mobile content platform acquired by Mandalay Digital. Mr. Marenko holds a B.A. in Philosophy from the Tel Aviv University. Profile

Word count: 1,647

TWST: Let’s start by telling our readers a bit about Arbe’s history — the when/how/why of the company’s founding, and any important milestones that you would point