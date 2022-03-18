The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 18, 2022

Interview with the CEO: Biovaxys Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:BVAXF)

Passin, James
James Passin is Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Biovaxys Technology Corp. He is a former hedge fund and private equity fund manager at FGS Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of New York-based Firebird Management LLC. He has 20 years of experience as a professional investor, a deep experience of financing and developing venture-stage companies, and has directed and managed over $155 million of equity and debt investment into biotech companies including Avax Technologies, one of the world’s first cellular immunotherapeutic vaccine companies. He is a director of several public companies, including TraceSafe (CSE:TSF) and BDSec JSC (MSE:BDS), and is a Chartered Market Technician and member of the CMT Association. Profile
Word count: 3,223

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Passin: Biovaxys Technology Corp. is a Canadian biotechnology company. We created the company

