Interview with the CEO: BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

Ahmad Doroudian, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer and Director of BetterLife Pharma Inc. Dr. Doroudian is an accomplished executive with over 25 years’ experience in management and development of private and publicly traded pharmaceutical companies, including M&A, multiple IPOs, and integration of pharmaceutical operations (Whitehall Robbins, Rhone Poulenc, Boehringer, Aventis). From 2009 to February 2014 Dr. Doroudian was the Founder, CEO and Director of Merus Labs Inc., a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company. From 2003 to 2009 he was involved in early stage financing of private and publicly listed companies. From 1994 to 2002 Dr. Doroudian was the Founder and CEO of PanGeo (Pharmex Industries). From 1990 to 1996 he was manager of operations at Novapharm (Teva), in charge of management of manufacturing, supply chain and process development facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dr. Doroudian holds an M.Sc. in Pharmaceutics and a Ph.D. in Biopharmaceutics from the University of British Columbia. Profile

Word count: 1,817

TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of the company, including some major milestones.

Dr. Doroudian: Well, with the current lead product,