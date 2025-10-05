Interview with the CEO: Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Leighton Carroll was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Baylin Technologies Inc. in June 2021. He has more than 25 years of corporate technology leadership experience, including wireless network, engineering, and software development. As President of QuadGen Wireless, a national telecommunications services engineering firm, Mr. Carroll led the company to sustained growth and customer diversification, to ultimately overseeing QuadGen’s successful acquisition by MasTec. From 2014 to 2016 he was the CEO of Squan Holdings, where he transformed a New York metro wireless construction firm into a wireless and transport engineering and delivery company with 11 offices in 10 states. As CEO of Wireless Maritime Services, Mr. Carroll grew the company from being a startup into the market leader in international maritime communications, with over $110 million in revenue and 40% EBITDA. Previously, he worked with AT&T in various executive roles, including leading the Merger and Integration organization for wireless. Mr. Carroll is a graduate of Virginia Tech and has executive education from Harvard Business School, the Wharton Business School, and the MIT Sloan School of Business. Profile

Word count: 4,491

TWST: Let’s start with a snapshot of Baylin Technologies. Please tell our readers about the company’s history, important milestones over the years, and what the