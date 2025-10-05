Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Ron L. Fleming is the Chairman, President and CEO of Global Water Resources Inc. Mr. Fleming has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Water since January 2015 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors in November 2018. From 2007 to 2014, he served in various roles with the company, including as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and General Manager, and from 2004 to 2006, as Senior Project Manager of Engineering and Construction. Mr. Fleming joined Global Water in 2004, crossing over from the construction industry where he worked on numerous large-scale heavy civil infrastructure projects throughout Arizona. Mr. Fleming has over 16 years of related management and utility experience. Mr. Fleming is a director of the board of directors of the Maricopa Economic Development Alliance and the Pinal Partnership where he is the Co-Chair and founder of the organization’s Water Resources Committee. Profile Mike Liebman is the Senior Vice President and CFO of Global Water Resources Inc. Mr. Liebman has served as Senior Vice President, CFO and Corporate Secretary of Global Water since May 2014. Mr. Liebman brings over 17 years of finance and management experience. Prior to joining Global Water, Mr. Liebman was a Senior Director at Alvarez and Marsal, a predominant turnaround and restructuring firm in the United States, from 2002 to 2014. While at Alvarez and Marsal, Mr. Liebman provided strategic planning and interim management services to companies across various industries, including homebuilding, retail, rental/leasing, and manufacturing. During this time, he successfully negotiated the restructuring of over $3 billion in capital and raised $750 million of new capital for clients. Mr. Liebman holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Northern Arizona University. He is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in Arizona, and is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA). Profile

TWST: So let’s start with a refresher for our readers, because we’ve spoken before about Global Water Resources and how it’s evolved over the