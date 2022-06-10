Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D. is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aethlon Medical, Inc. and founder and CEO of Margaux Biologics, Inc. Dr. Fisher is a physician scientist with a distinguished career in both academia and industry spanning over 30 years. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Fisher served as Professor and Head of Critical Care Medicine at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and has held professor, division chief and director positions at the University of California at Davis Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation. His research in sepsis, host defense and endothelial dysfunction led to his assisting in the founding of Incyte, and his later recruitment to Eli Lilly & Co, where he led the Xigris (activated Protein C) Global Product Team and successfully registered the first drug approved for the treatment of sepsis. He was recruited to Abbott Laboratories as Vice President for Global Pharmaceutical Development and, among other accomplishments, led the registration of Humira (first fully humanized anti-TNF mab). Other medical firsts include his contributions to the development of, and later approval of, sTNF:fc (Enbrel, 1st soluble anti-TNF tx) and IL-1ra (Kinneret, 1st anti-IL-1 tx). Dr. Fisher has numerous patents and publications to his credit. Prior to founding Margaux Biologics, he was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Cardiome Pharma Corp., where he led the team that invented, developed, registered and sold to Merck ($800M) vernakalant, a novel, first in class, multi-ion channel drug for atrial fibrillation (Brinavess). Additionally, Dr. Fisher is a decorated, multi-tour combat veteran, with extensive military experience in special operations. He is a Life Member of the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA), has served as a member of the Defense Science Research Council and on DARPA panels, including one focused on universal host defense. His unique background of direct patient care, basic and clinical research, on-the-ground combat experience, and leadership at all levels, has led to an exemplary track record of building teams, delivering results, medical firsts and saving lives. Profile James B. Frakes is Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President – Finance at Aethlon Medical, Inc. Mr. Frakes joined Aethlon Medical in January 2008. He has 27 years of CFO-level financial responsibility for publicly traded companies, as well as specific knowledge and experience in equity (IPO, follow-on public offerings and private placements) and debt transactions, acquisitions, public reporting and Sarbanes-Oxley section 404 internal control requirements. Mr. Frakes received an MBA from the University of Southern California, and completed his B.A. with honors at Stanford University. Profile

Word count: 1,948

TWST: Can we start with a brief overview and history of the company?

Dr. Fisher: Sure. Just to give my own background, I came in as a member