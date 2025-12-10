Interview with the CEO: Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Paul Andre Huet is CEO of Americas Gold and Silver Corp. With over 35 years of experience in senior leadership and mining, Mr. Huet has held a multitude of prominent roles. Previously, he was Chairman & CEO of Karora Resources Inc. from 2018 to 2024 until its merger with Westgold Resources. Prior to that he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Klondex Mines from 2012 to 2018, until its acquisition by Hecla Mining Company. Mr. Huet has a strong command of capital markets and has served in all levels of engineering and operations of Mining. Mr. Huet graduated with honors from the Mining Engineering Technology program at Haileybury School of Mines in Ontario, and successfully completed the Stanford Executive program at the Stanford School of business. In 2013 Mr. Huet was nominated for the Premiers Award in Ontario for outstanding college graduates; he is currently a member of OACETT as an applied Science Technologist and an Accredited Director. Profile

Word count: 3,241

TWST: Would you provide a brief history of Americas Gold, how it started and what have been some of the milestones since then?

Mr. Huet: We