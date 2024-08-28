Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)

Dr. Jelena Arsic van Os is the CEO of Accsys Technologies PLC. Dr. van Os, who joined the Accsys board on June 27, 2023, has over 20 years’ experience in senior executive leadership roles in large-cap multinational companies. She has a proven track record in transforming and driving complex businesses, delivering on profitable growth targets, as well as leading successful operational turnarounds in both global and regional business in EMEA, APAC and South America. Prior to joining Accsys, Dr. van Os was VP Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives and Rubber Performance Minerals EMEA and APAC at Imerys SA, a global leader in mineral-based specialty solutions. Before that Dr. van Os held a number of senior executive positions across the globe during her 17 years tenure at AkzoNobel, the large-cap, chemicals and coatings company. During her time at the company, Dr. van Os was a member of AkzoNobel’s Executive Leadership Team. Dr. van Os has a Ph.D. in Solid State Chemistry from Radboud University Nijmegen, Netherlands. Profile

Word count: 1,996

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of the company, including some major milestones.

Ms. van Os: We are a fast-growing company and the