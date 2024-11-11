International Small-Cap Fund Finds Value in Industrials and Materials Space

Matthew J. Ring is a Principal, Director of Research, and a Portfolio Manager at Pzena Investment Management. Prior to joining Pzena in 2010, he was a senior manager at consulting firm Simat Helliesen & Eichner, where he provided due diligence for investments in the Industrials and Aerospace & Defense sectors. Mr. Ring began his career at General Electric Aircraft Engines as a design engineer. He holds a patent on his GEnx compressor case design for the Boeing 787. Mr. Ring earned a B.S. magna cum laude in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, and an honors MBA from Columbia Business School. Profile

Word count: 2.782

TWST: Perhaps you could start by introducing us to your firm with an overview of Pzena’s history and its business today.

Mr. Ring: When you