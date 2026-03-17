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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 17, 2026

Insurance Companies Provide Ballast in Tough Markets

Auxier, J. Jeffrey
J. Jeffrey Auxier is President and Chief Executive Officer of Auxier Asset Management and the manager of the Auxier Focus Fund. Previously, he was a senior portfolio manager at Smith Barney. He graduated with honors from the University of Oregon with a degree in finance. Mr. Auxier and his family deliberately live far from the wilds of Wall Street, on a 108-acre farm just outside of Portland, Oregon, and just west of the end of the Oregon Trail. Profile
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TWST: Welcome back to The Wall Street Transcript. Can you remind readers about the overall investment philosophy at your firm?

Mr. Auxier: It

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