Insurance Companies Provide Ballast in Tough Markets

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 17, 2026
J. Jeffrey Auxier is President and Chief Executive Officer of Auxier Asset Management and the manager of the Auxier Focus Fund. Previously, he was a senior portfolio manager at Smith Barney. He graduated with honors from the University of Oregon with a degree in finance. Mr. Auxier and his family deliberately live far from the wilds of Wall Street, on a 108-acre farm just outside of Portland, Oregon, and just west of the end of the Oregon Trail. Profile
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TWST: Welcome back to The Wall Street Transcript. Can you remind readers about the overall investment philosophy at your firm?
Mr. Auxier: It