The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> August 17, 2023

Infrastructure Spending Drives Demand in Aggregates Space

Shmois, Garik
Garik Shmois is Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Loop Capital Markets. He covers stocks within the construction materials and building products sector. These include cement, aggregates, wallboard, roofing, cabinets, and plumbing manufacturers and distributors. He was ranked as the No. 1 earnings estimator in coverage by StarMine/Financial Times (2014, 2017) and the No. 1 stockpicker (2012, 2014, 2017). He has been interviewed by CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. Earlier, he worked at Longbow Securities and National City Bank. He is a graduate of Binghamton University and received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Profile
Word count: 2,489

TWST: Please introduce Loop Capital and tell us about your role there?

Mr. Shmois: Loop Capital is based in Chicago; it is one of the largest

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns
Global Energy Transition Fund Finds Four Current Buckets of Opportunity
Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Spending Drives Demand in Aggregates Space
CRH: an 800-Pound Gorilla in the Construction Industry
Weather-Related Losses Temper Insurance Industry Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 