Infrastructure Spending Drives Demand in Aggregates Space

Garik Shmois is Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Loop Capital Markets. He covers stocks within the construction materials and building products sector. These include cement, aggregates, wallboard, roofing, cabinets, and plumbing manufacturers and distributors. He was ranked as the No. 1 earnings estimator in coverage by StarMine/Financial Times (2014, 2017) and the No. 1 stockpicker (2012, 2014, 2017). He has been interviewed by CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. Earlier, he worked at Longbow Securities and National City Bank. He is a graduate of Binghamton University and received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Profile

Word count: 2,489

TWST: Please introduce Loop Capital and tell us about your role there?

Mr. Shmois: Loop Capital is based in Chicago; it is one of the largest