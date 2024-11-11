Inefficiency in Ex-US Markets Creates Opportunity to Buy at a Discount

Mark Madsen, CFA, MAcc is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (GPROX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX), and Guardian Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (GPIOX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX). He is also a Sr. Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally. Mr. Madsen joined Grandeur Peak in 2016 following four years working as a Senior Equity Analyst in a family office. Mr. Madsen has been a research analyst since 2004, when he began his career at Wasatch Advisors. Mr. Madsen began as a junior analyst and was later promoted to a senior research analyst, working on the Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund (WMCVX). He developed an expertise in the energy, industrials and financial sectors. After four years, Mr. Madsen left Wasatch to found Red Desert Capital in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Founder and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Madsen successfully launched a concentrated portfolio based on a bottom-up fundamental value investment strategy. He was later recruited by a client to manage a family office in St. George, Utah. As the Chief Investment Officer, he developed an all-cap equity portfolio, managed an income portfolio and was responsible for tracking and evaluating third-party managed accounts. Mr. Madsen graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.S. and master’s degree in Accounting. He holds the CFA designation. He and his wife, Nicole, have four girls and a boy. Mr. Madsen enjoys spending time with his family and in the outdoors. He enjoys running, hunting and fishing. Profile

TWST: Could you please start with an introduction to the Global Contrarian Fund. Why is it called Contrarian? And tell us a little bit about your process — where and how