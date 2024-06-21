High-Quality Small-Cap Medtech Companies Are Selling at a Discount

Frank Takkinen serves as a Senior Research Analyst for Lake Street Capital Markets with expertise in medical devices and life sciences growth opportunities. Prior to joining Lake Street, Mr. Takkinen held internships at Wells Fargo and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He participated in the CFA Institute’s Research Challenge where he and his colleagues advanced to compete in the global finals in Malaysia. Mr. Takkinen graduated with a B.A. in Financial Markets from the University of Minnesota - Duluth. Profile

Word count: 3,439

TWST: Could you please introduce your coverage — cap sizes, subsectors and some of the names that you follow?

Mr. Takkinen: Sure, I cover