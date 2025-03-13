Global Fund Manager Says Boring Is Beautiful for Long Term Investors

Abdulaziz Alnaim, CFA, is the founder and Managing Director at Mayar Capital. Mr. Alnaim is the Portfolio Manager for the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Strategy and the Mayar Responsible Saudi Equity Strategy. Mr. Alnaim has over 20 years of investment experience and board-level experience in multiple industries including asset management, investment banking, insurance, food & beverage, amusement parks, chemicals, logistics, and education. Mr. Alnaim is a CFA charterholder and a member of YPO. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Science with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Economics from MIT. Profile

Word count: 2,772

TWST: Please give us an overview of Mayar Capital.

Mr. Alnaim: We describe ourselves as responsible value investors. At the core of our