General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 15, 2025

Global Fund Combines Low Volatility, High Dividends for Smoother Ride

Montminy, Justin
Justin Montminy, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for the quantitative equity funds and a Quantitative Analyst on the quantitative equity team at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining Voya, he was a treasury associate with Citadel LLC, focusing on repo financing and cash management. Mr. Montminy earned an MBA in finance from New York University Stern School of Business and a B.S. in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,861

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the Global High Dividend Low Volatility Fund (NAWGX) that you manage — a high-level snapshot of what the portfolio looks like and

