Global Companies with an Edge: L’Oreal, Taiwan Semi and Toyota

Eswar Menon is Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Strategies, Partner, and Portfolio Manager with Empiric Institutional. He was Founder and CIO of Harper Capital Management, which merged with Empiric in 2024. He is also a Trustee and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the San Jose Police & Fire Retirement Fund, and an Adviser to India-based Sameeksha Capital. Before starting Harper Capital Management, Mr. Menon had more than 25 years of asset management in firms such as Nicholas Applegate Capital Management, Loomis Sayles & Co., Denahi Global Investments, WHV Investment Management, and Geneva Advisors. He received a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and a graduate degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Profile

TWST: Could you tell us about Harper Capital and Empiric?

Mr. Menon: So, Harper Capital Management was founded in 2016, about eight and a half