The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 15, 2025

Fund Uses Tactical Shifts to Protect Against Market Drawdowns

Thompson, Brad
Brad Thompson, CFA, is the Director of Multi-Asset Class Solutions and a Portfolio Manager at CS McKee. Prior to joining CS McKee, Mr. Thompson was Chief Investment Officer for Stadion Money Management, LLC, an institutional money management firm. He was a Portfolio Manager and officer for Stadion and its predecessor, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006, and also served as head of the Investment Committee and provided oversight to the Best Execution Committee. Before joining Stadion, Mr. Thompson spent eight years serving as the Chief Investment Officer for Global Capital Advisors, LLC, a hedge fund management firm and SBIC adviser. Mr. Thompson holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has a BBA in Finance from the University of Georgia – Terry College of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts, and holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Profile
Wilkin, Clayton
Clayton Wilkin, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset, at CS McKee. Prior to joining CS McKee in 2021, he worked nine years at Stadion Money Management, LLC. Mr. Wilkin began his career as a portfolio management analyst before becoming a portfolio manager in 2019. He was the portfolio manager on three mutual funds, which totaled about $700 million, before the three mutual funds were acquired by North Square Investments, LLC in 2021. Mr. Wilkin holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and graduated from the University of Georgia – Terry College of Business with a BBA in Finance. He also holds the FINRA Series 65 license designation Profile
Word count: 2,783

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction of sorts to CS McKee — your overall business, portfolios, and investment approach — before we get into a specific

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Value-to-Price Analysis to Rotate Into Undervalued Industries
Small Cap Value Strategy Seeks Defensive Characteristics Backed by Catalysts
Utilities Show Resilience in Face of Recession and Tariff Fears
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Med-Tech Names Are More Insulated from Tariff Fallout
Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks
Onshoring Drug Manufacturing Is Critical, But Not Easy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 