Fund Adviser Sees Billions in Hidden Value at MSG Sports

Jonathan Boyar is a Principal at the Boyar Value Group, which consists of Boyar Asset Management and Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research, an independent research boutique established in 1975 that counts some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices as subscribers. He is also Principal Advisor to the MAPFRE AM US Forgotten Value Fund. Mr. Boyar has been interviewed by Barron’s, Welling on Wall Street and GuruFocus and is a frequent guest on both CNBC and Yahoo Finance. He spoke at the 2022, 2021 & 2017 London Value Investor Conference, the 2017 GuruFocus Value Conference and the 2017 International Value Investing Conference. He is also a contributor to the latest edition of Harriman’s Book of Investing Rules: The Do’s & Don’ts of the World’s Best Investors. He is a senior contributor to Forbes as well as the host of The World According to Boyar podcast. Profile

Word count: 1,823

TWST: Could you please introduce the firms that you’re with, the funds you manage, and your current role?

Mr. Boyar: Yes, the Boyar Value