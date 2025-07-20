The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 20, 2025

Fund Adviser Sees Billions in Hidden Value at MSG Sports

Boyar, Jonathan
Jonathan Boyar is a Principal at the Boyar Value Group, which consists of Boyar Asset Management and Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research, an independent research boutique established in 1975 that counts some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices as subscribers. He is also Principal Advisor to the MAPFRE AM US Forgotten Value Fund. Mr. Boyar has been interviewed by Barron’s, Welling on Wall Street and GuruFocus and is a frequent guest on both CNBC and Yahoo Finance. He spoke at the 2022, 2021 & 2017 London Value Investor Conference, the 2017 GuruFocus Value Conference and the 2017 International Value Investing Conference. He is also a contributor to the latest edition of Harriman’s Book of Investing Rules: The Do’s & Don’ts of the World’s Best Investors. He is a senior contributor to Forbes as well as the host of The World According to Boyar podcast. Profile
Word count: 1,823

TWST: Could you please introduce the firms that you’re with, the funds you manage, and your current role?

Mr. Boyar: Yes, the Boyar Value

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Kratos and Curtiss-Wright Top List of Aerospace & Defense Picks
Leaning Into Controversy — and Opportunity — in the Health Care Sector
Rotating Tech Proceeds Into Utility Stocks and Private Credit
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 