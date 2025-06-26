The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 26, 2025

Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth

Shields, Meyer
Meyer Shields is Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW). He joined KBW in 2013 and covers property and casualty insurance. Previously, he was a Director at Stifel, covering property and casualty insurance. Earlier, Mr. Meyer was an Associate Analyst at Legg Mason and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Shields’ industry experience includes eight years of increasing responsibility within Zurich Financial Services’ actuarial department. Mr. Meyer received a B.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto in actuarial science. He is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Profile
Word count: 3,851

TWST: Could you please start with an introduction to your coverage?

Mr. Shields: I head the North American Equity Research Team at KBW,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 