Fixed Income Manager Finds Agency MBS Attractive Right Now

Amy Hauter, CFA, is a Partner, a member of the Executive Team and serves as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Sustainable Fixed Income at Brown Advisory. She is a Portfolio Manager on Brown Advisory’s U.S. sustainable fixed income strategies, which include its Sustainable Core, Tax-Exempt Sustainable and Sustainable Short Duration composites. In 2018, Ms. Hauter received recognition as a Rising Star from Fund Action and Fund Directions for her work in building out Brown Advisory’s sustainable fixed income platform. She has held numerous speaking engagements, including the United Nations Sustainable Investing Summit in 2019. Ms. Hauter joined the firm in 2012, and previously worked in fixed income client service at Morgan Stanley. She earned her B.S. at Old Dominion University as well as the CFA certification. Profile

Word count: 3,218

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Brown Advisory, the firm’s overall business and approach to its work. What would you want readers to know?