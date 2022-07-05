The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 5, 2022

Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets

Gershuny, Matthew D.
Matthew Gershuny is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Parnassus Investments, LLC and lead Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund. Before joining the firm, Mr. Gershuny was a Vice President of Equity Research at Cowen and Company (formerly SG Cowen Securities Corporation). Prior to that, he held various equity research and asset management positions at UBS Securities. Mr. Gershuny received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Profile
Word count: 3,557

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Gershuny: Sure, I would be happy to. Parnassus Investments was founded in 1984. And up until last

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Interview with the CEO: Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)
Interview with the President and CEO: inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector
Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets
Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cars, Broadband, Industrial Uses Intensify Semiconductor Demand
Rising Interest Rates a Double-Edged Sword for BDCs
Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 