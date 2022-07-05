Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets

Matthew Gershuny is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Parnassus Investments, LLC and lead Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund. Before joining the firm, Mr. Gershuny was a Vice President of Equity Research at Cowen and Company (formerly SG Cowen Securities Corporation). Prior to that, he held various equity research and asset management positions at UBS Securities. Mr. Gershuny received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Gershuny: Sure, I would be happy to. Parnassus Investments was founded in 1984. And up until last