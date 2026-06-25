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Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 25, 2026

Everest Group Is Top Insurance Pick as Reserve Concerns Fade

Shields, Meyer
Meyer Shields is Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW). He joined KBW in 2013 and covers property and casualty insurance. Previously, he was a Director at Stifel, covering property and casualty insurance. Earlier, Mr. Meyer was an Associate Analyst at Legg Mason and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Shields’ industry experience includes eight years of increasing responsibility within Zurich Financial Services’ actuarial department. Mr. Meyer received a B.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto in actuarial science. He is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Profile
Word count: 3,205

TWST: Let’s begin with an overview of your current role and what you cover as related to the insurance sector.

Mr. Shields: I lead North

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